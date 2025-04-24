What’s new at Fiesta 2025: Market Square safety, Fiesta Fiesta returns to Travis Park and more

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta 2025 is officially kicking off, bringing a wave of excitement across the Alamo City.

The 11-day celebration will bring several exciting updates and enhancements to this year’s festivities.

Some new things to look forward to this Fiesta are new safety measures being enforced at Market Square for “Fiesta De Los Reyes.”

Here’s a list of new things to know about Fiesta 2025:

Fiesta Fiesta returns to Travis Park

Fiesta’s kick-off event, Fiesta Fiesta, will return to Travis Park this year.

The free event will be from 4-10 p.m. on Thursday, April 24. This year, it will conclude an hour earlier than last year, when Fiesta Fiesta ended at 11 p.m.

In 2024, Fiesta Fiesta was held at H-E-B at the Alamodome, and in 2023, it took place at Travis Park. Before that, it was held in Hemisfair.

Fiesta enthusiasts can wear vibrant Fiesta gear and dance the night away at Fiesta Fiesta. The event will feature food that captures the spirit of Fiesta, medal alley, and much more.

Fredstock Music Festival moves from Friday to Thursday

The student-organized event has shifted its schedule this year, moving from Friday to Thursday.

Fredstock is a free event that will run from 2:30-10 p.m. on May 1 at 309 W. Dewey Place.

Previously, Fredstock was also held outside San Antonio College’s Jean Longwith Radio, Television, and Film Building at 121 W. Courtland Place.

Fiesta-goers can expect to enjoy live music from local and national bands.

This year, some artists set to perform include Grupo Metal featuring Chris Perez, and El Dusty and The Homies.

According to the Fredstock Music Festival’s website, the event was named after Fred Weiss, who led the music business program at San Antonio College. He was also a professor in the Radio, Television and Film program for more than 20 years.

New safety measures at Market Square

The San Antonio Police Department is reinforcing safety and security measures for Fiesta.

Fencing will be installed around Market Square and Milam Park to establish a controlled perimeter with six designated entry points. This new safety measure aims to limit access to these areas.

At each entrance, a security guard will check the attendees’ bags. Guests will also walk through a metal detector before entering the event.

SAPD announced it will increase its presence during Fiesta, boosting the number of officers on duty by 30% compared to previous years. Officers will include both visible and undercover law enforcement.

The new safety measures come after the deadly shooting that happened during last year’s Fiesta De Los Reyes.

Taste of the Northside changes venue

This year, the Taste of the Northside has a new venue.

This year’s Taste of the Northside event will take place from 6-10:30 p.m. at the Rock at La Cantera, 1 Spurs Way.

Last year, the event was held at the Security Service Event Center, 15000 Interstate 10.

Taste of the Northside benefits more than 4,000 children with disabilities each year.

