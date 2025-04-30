McDonald’s McCrispy Strips are back for good

SAN ANTONIO – Calling all McDonald’s fans! Chicken strips are back on the menu, and they’re here to stay.

The restaurant chain said McCrispy Strips and an all-new Creamy Chili Dip will be on the menu at participating locations nationwide by May 5.

McCrispy Strips are made with 100% white meat, crispy gold-brown breading and a new black pepper flavor.

According to McDonald’s, the Creamy Chili Dip is a savory, sweet and tangy sauce.

The strips will be served in three- or four-piece counts, served with one or two Creamy Chili Dip sauce cups, respectively.

However, you can also pair the McCrispy Strips with other sauces such as Spicy Buffalo, Tangy Barbecue, Creamy Ranch and others, McDonald’s said.

“The demand for chicken strips has been remarkable to see across the industry, so we knew we had to deliver something so craveable that it was worth the wait,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s. “We took our time, listened to our fans and created a product we knew they would crave. And the best part is we’re just getting started.”