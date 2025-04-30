WATCH at 1:45 p.m.: Gov. Greg Abbott holds press conference on Texas bail system

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill that creates a process to improve the efficiency of state government.

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the Texas bail system with advocates for tougher bail standards.

The press conference will take place at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 30, at Crime Stoppers of Houston, following a roundtable discussion.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Families of victims who were murdered by criminals out on no or low bond will be in attendance, along with bail reform advocates, Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious and local law enforcement officials, according to a news release.

