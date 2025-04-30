Skip to main content
WATCH at 1:45 p.m.: Gov. Greg Abbott holds press conference on Texas bail system

KSAT will stream the press conference in this article

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Criminal Justice, Courts, Governor Greg Abbott, Bail Reform
Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill that creates a process to improve the efficiency of state government. (Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune, Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune)

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the Texas bail system with advocates for tougher bail standards.

The press conference will take place at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 30, at Crime Stoppers of Houston, following a roundtable discussion.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Families of victims who were murdered by criminals out on no or low bond will be in attendance, along with bail reform advocates, Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious and local law enforcement officials, according to a news release.

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

