Local News

Retired Blue Bell ice cream flavors to appear in stores for limited time

Groom’s Cake and Cookie Cake ice cream will be available in pint and half-gallon sizes

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Groom's Cake is now available for a limited time (Copyright Blue Bell)

SAN ANTONIO – A Blue Bell fan favorite is winning hearts once again.

The company announced that its Groom’s Cake Ice Cream flavor is coming back starting Thursday for a limited time.

As a part of Blue Bell’s The Great Scoop Revival Flavor Tournament, fans got the chance to vote on 16 retired flavors to choose their favorite.

Each bracket was voted on until it was down to Groom’s Cake vs. Cookie Cake.

Cookie Cake, another fan favorite, will also be released later this month, according to Blue Bell.

The 16 flavors were hand-picked from consumer requests Blue Bell receives.

“The competition was fierce because our fans are very passionate about Blue Bell Ice Cream,” said Kelli Remmert, marketing communications manager for Blue Bell. “We are happy to be able to bring back not one, but two favorite flavors.”

According to Blue Bell, Groom’s Cake is Blue Bell’s Milk Chocolate ice cream mixed with chocolate cake pieces, chocolate-coated strawberry hearts, strawberry sauce swirls and chocolate icing.

Cookie Cake is sweet cream ice cream blended with chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla ice cream

Groom’s Cake was introduced in 2009 and was available until 2018, Blue Bell said.

Both flavors will be available in pint and half-gallon sizes.

“We are excited to have Groom’s Cake back in stores this year,” said Remmert. “It is always difficult to say goodbye to an ice cream flavor that you love. Being able to interact with our fans and hear directly from them is always fun. We plan to have another flavor tournament in the future, and we know the competition will be just as sweet.”

