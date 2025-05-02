Campers line up overnight ahead of Battle of Flowers Parade

Fiesta goers lined up on Brooklyn and Avenue B.

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta may be almost over, but the party is still going strong.

The Battle of Flowers Parade is on Friday, and some excited viewers are getting a head start on setting up to see the floats pass by.

Recommended Videos

KSAT’s RJ Marquez and Santiago Esparza captured some of the early birds.

Fiesta goers waiting for Battle of Flowers on Brooklyn and Avenue B (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KSAT's RJ Marquez with a parade-goer. Follow @ksatnews and @ksatrj for more updates! (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Fiesta goers lined up on Brooklyn and Avenue B. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KSAT will provide coverage of the parade starting at 9:55 a.m. on Friday, May 2, on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Battle of Flowers en Español, KSAT’s Spanish coverage of the festivities, will also be available on KSAT Plus and KSAT.com.

Read Also: