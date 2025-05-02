Skip to main content
Clear icon
67º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Campers line up overnight ahead of Battle of Flowers Parade

We meet some people who are already setting up for the Battle of Flowers Parade

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Battle of Flowers, Fiesta, San Antonio
Fiesta goers lined up on Brooklyn and Avenue B. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta may be almost over, but the party is still going strong.

The Battle of Flowers Parade is on Friday, and some excited viewers are getting a head start on setting up to see the floats pass by.

Recommended Videos

KSAT’s RJ Marquez and Santiago Esparza captured some of the early birds.

Fiesta goers waiting for Battle of Flowers on Brooklyn and Avenue B (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
KSAT's RJ Marquez with a parade-goer. Follow @ksatnews and @ksatrj for more updates! (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Fiesta goers lined up on Brooklyn and Avenue B. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KSAT will provide coverage of the parade starting at 9:55 a.m. on Friday, May 2, on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Battle of Flowers en Español, KSAT’s Spanish coverage of the festivities, will also be available on KSAT Plus and KSAT.com.

Read Also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

RJ Marquez headshot

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS