H-E-B continues Texas expansion, set to open newest location in Melissa next week

MELISSA, Texas – H-E-B is continuing to expand across Texas, with its newest location set to open next week.

The Melissa H-E-B location will open Wednesday, May 14. The 131,000-square-foot store is about 45 minutes north of Dallas.

This location will include a full-service pharmacy, a True Texas BBQ restaurant, H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery services.

“We’re excited to strengthen our presence in the DFW Metroplex with our move into Melissa,” said Juan-Carlos Ruck, H-E-B Executive Vice President North West Food/Drug.

H-E-B, which has been around since 1905, has more than 430 stores throughout Texas and Mexico.

A lot of those stores are in San Antonio and Austin. Over the past few years, H-E-B has been expanding its presence in North Texas.

In 2022, the company opened its first DFW Metroplex location in Frisco. Since then, eight more locations have opened throughout North Texas. Additionally, eight more locations are in the works, with the Melissa location being the next one to open.

“Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to stir up great excitement with customers, and we look forward to providing an outstanding shopping experience with the best H-E-B has to offer,” Ruck said.

In South Texas, H-E-B announced in February that Converse would be getting a new store.

According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing, the 125,434-square-foot will be located at 10137 Interstate 10 East. The estimated cost for the construction is $21,227,977.

Construction for the Converse store is expected to begin on Sept. 1, 2025, and it is estimated to be completed by Nov. 30, 2026.

H-E-B has two additional construction projects planned for San Antonio and Bexar County.

The company is working on a $29 million grocery store in far west Bexar County, located at 15489 Culebra Road. The project is expected to be completed in October.

Additionally, a third H-E-B is planned on the Northwest Side near the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The $20 million store will be located at 7330 North Loop 1604 near Babcock Road. The grocery store is expected to be completed in July.