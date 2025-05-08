Man arrested in connection with shooting after attempted vehicle theft in north Bexar County, BCSO says

Caydn Sylva, 18, was arrested for shooting a girl after an attempted vehicle theft, BCSO said.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested this week in connection with a shooting last month after an attempted vehicle burglary, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Deputies were initially dispatched to a burglary call on April 22 in the 23000 block of Fairway Bridge.

The sheriff’s office said the call escalated when the homeowner reported that someone fired gunshots into his home.

Upon arrival, the homeowner told deputies he saw two males near his vehicle via his home surveillance system. After the homeowner yelled at them, the suspected burglars fled the scene.

Moments later, according to the homeowner, the suspects returned. One of them, later identified as 18-year-old Caden Sylva, fired gunshots toward the home.

One of the gunshots wounded the homeowner’s daughter in the leg, according to BCSO.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found the homeowner treating his daughter’s injury with a tourniquet. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the homeowner’s daughter is expected to recover from her injury.

Thanks to the homeowner’s surveillance video and an unrelated shooting happening later that morning, deputies said they found two abandoned vehicles that matched the description from the Fairway Bridge shooting.

Six days later, the sheriff’s office interviewed Sylva. He told authorities he was at the scene of the original shooting, claimed to be under the influence during that shooting and admitted his involvement in alleged car burglaries. However, Sylva denied shooting into the home.

Investigators said they obtained additional video evidence that placed Sylva at the scene of the crime.

Sylva was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Bexar County jail records show.

A Bexar County judge set his bond at $80,000, according to BCSO’s social media post.

