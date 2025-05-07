5 Tren de Aragua gang members arrested in human smuggling operation, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Five men with ties to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua were arrested in connection with a human smuggling operation, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

KSAT will livestream the perp walk in this article.

The Venezuelan gang’s activities have been reported in Central America and the United States since its origin from within a prison in the state of Aragua.

The gang has gained attention for its involvement in human trafficking, drug trafficking and criminal activity that targets migrants.

In March, 68 suspected Tren de Aragua gang members were arrested in less than a week as federal agencies have taken increased steps towards combatting the gang’s activities.

