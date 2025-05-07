Skip to main content
5 Tren de Aragua gang members arrested in human smuggling operation, BCSO says

The suspects have ties to the Tren de Aragua gang

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Five men with ties to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua were arrested in connection with a human smuggling operation, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

KSAT will livestream the perp walk in this article.

>>Tren de Aragua: What to know about the Venezuelan gang making headlines in San Antonio and Texas

The Venezuelan gang’s activities have been reported in Central America and the United States since its origin from within a prison in the state of Aragua.

The gang has gained attention for its involvement in human trafficking, drug trafficking and criminal activity that targets migrants.

In March, 68 suspected Tren de Aragua gang members were arrested in less than a week as federal agencies have taken increased steps towards combatting the gang’s activities.

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT. Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news. When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.

