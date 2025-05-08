Real ID deadline has passed. Here is what some people had to say

(Ted S. Warren, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – If you want to fly domestically this summer, the process just became more difficult.

The deadline for Americans to be Real ID compliant was Wednesday.

These are new security standards for IDs and driver’s licenses, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

A signifier, such as a gold star in the upper right corner, will signify whether or not you are Real ID compliant.

We’ve gathered some comments from what Americans had to say about the new ID from our coverage, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Facebook posts and a recent post on X from the Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

“I saw a report this morning that said that Texas is 98% compliant. God bless Texas.”

“Three month waiting list.”

“Had mine for over 2 years already.”

“Stupidest thing ever if you ask me.”

“People can use their Passport to travel.”

“It’s been in the process for years...”

“Five months waiting for my gold.”

“Yes I have my real ID!”

“Just went thru this...my Moms DL had a gold star, but we went to renew and was told she had to bring birth certificate. So not all gold stars are compliant.”

“I’ve had mine for years now.”

“Why isn’t my legal state TDL and or passport not enough? I am not a criminal and shouldn’t have to go through the same hoops as criminals do.”

“Idk why people make this look so hard. Took me five minutes to get a Real ID, some people must have a lot to hide.”

If you do not have your ID yet, there are still other ways to prove your identity to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Here are some acceptable documents, according to their website: