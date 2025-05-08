WATCH LIVE: Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller to discuss newest pope of the Catholic Church

SAN ANTONIO – Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller is expected to brief the media on Thursday about the election of the newest pope of the Catholic Church, according to a press release.

The briefing is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. at the San Fernando Cathedral Center Hall Sala before evening Mass.

The new pope, Robert Prevost from Chicago, is the first one from the U.S. in the history of the Catholic Church. Prevost, a 69-year-old member of the Augustinian religious order, took the name Leo XIV.

Prevost had been a leading candidate for the papacy, but there had long been a taboo against a U.S. pope, given the country’s geopolitical power already wielded in the secular sphere.

As the Catholic community prepares for the new chapter, García-Siller’s briefing is anticipated to provide insight into the historic election and the vision that Pope Leo XIV may have for the future of the Church.

García-Siller provided a statement on Facebook on Thursday afternoon about the election, which can be read below.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.