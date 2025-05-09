DPS, Texas Highway Patrol to boost patrols ahead of Memorial Day

The Texas Department of Public Safety is gearing up to increase patrols statewide ahead of Memorial Day.

This is part of their annual All-American enforcement campaign, which will run May 12 through 26.

Troopers will focus on enforcing seat belt laws and promoting safe driving behaviors to reduce crashes and save lives.

“Our top priority is saving lives on Texas roads,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “As Memorial Day approaches, we’re stepping up enforcement to ensure drivers are buckled up, attentive and following the law. These efforts help protect families and prevent tragedy.”

Last year, Texas Highway Patrol issued 122,361 citations and warnings during the same time period. This included 8,462 speeding violations, 601 people not wearing seat belts, 2,572 for driving without insurance and 759 felony and fugitive arrests.

Violations of the law result in a misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine of up to $1,250.

DPS says it is important to remember these safety tips:

Eliminate distractions: put down phones and keep your eyes on the road

Move Over or Slow Down: this applies to all emergency vehicles, including police, fire, EMS, TxDOT and tow trucks

Don’t drink and drive: Have a designated driver or use a rideshare app

Buckle up: it’s the law

Slow down: especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones

Drive defensively

Monitor weather and road conditions

DPS encourages the public to remember to keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number — 1-800-525-5555 — stored in your phone.

The number can also be found on the back of a Texas driver’s license.