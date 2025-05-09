Kinder Ranch Elementary School fosters unity through Harry Potter-inspired tradition

SAN ANTONIO – As the school year approaches its end, Kinder Ranch Elementary School is embracing a unique tradition that fosters character development and school unity.

This week, the campus hosted an event that blends the excitement of Harry Potter with essential life lessons.

Laura De La Garza, the school’s principal, explained the program’s structure.

“So really, there are four houses. Each one represents a character trait that students live by,” she said. “We have our house that represents responsibility, perseverance, integrity, and respect.”

The concept mirrors the beloved Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but instead of magic, it focuses on character traits. The experience begins for second-grade students and their parents participating in a special ceremony.

“They come with their parents, and they spin the wheel. Then we tell them this is their house for life,” De La Garza said. “Once they have their house, they’re excited to start their grade and be part of that house system.”

The four houses are named after Arabic words that embody these character traits: Azim (perseverance), Heshima (respect), Sharaf (integrity), and Ansvar (responsibility). Each house is led by a pair of fifth graders, fostering leadership and mentorship among the older students.

Fifth grader Noah Arteaga shared his thoughts on the program.

“It really means family to me. I have a lot of really close friends in this house, and I love it. It’s awesome,” he said.

The current champions hail from the House of Ansvar. Owen Kale, one of the house leaders, discussed the program’s impact on the school community.

“I think it works well because it brings the school and the community together and helps everybody talk with each other and be more friendly,” Kale said.

De La Garza emphasized the pride students take in their houses.

“They’re always looking for ways to collect their house points to win each week and ensure they have enough points to be the winning house at the end of the year,” De La Garza said.

The program not only promotes friendly competition but also reinforces core values.

“We tell kids, you’re kind, caring, respectful, and responsible. Everything ties together to ensure that we tell them, if you’re a kindergarten cowboy, that’s what we live by,” De La Garza explained. “I think that ties perfectly into our house system and building great citizens in our community.”