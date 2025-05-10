Teen found dead after being swept away by heavy rain, Eagle Pass police say

EAGLE PASS, Texas – A teenager was found dead after being swept away by heavy rain, the Eagle Pass Police Department said Saturday.

The body of Augusto Gutierrez, 18, was found around 8:15 a.m. Saturday by a Texas Department of Public Safety Marine Tactical Unit, police said, noting multiple agencies assisted in search and recovery operations.

Recommended Videos

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Augusto Gutierrez,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Police said Gutierrez is believed to have been swept away by heavy rainfall while driving. On Thursday, his vehicle was found lodged under a bridge in the drainage system at Travis and Wilsons streets in Eagle Pass.

Gutierrez was found about two miles downriver from the drainage system canal, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: