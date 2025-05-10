Skip to main content
Local News

Teen found dead after being swept away by heavy rain, Eagle Pass police say

Body of Augusto Gutierrez, 18, was found Saturday

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

police lights (FILE) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

EAGLE PASS, Texas – A teenager was found dead after being swept away by heavy rain, the Eagle Pass Police Department said Saturday.

The body of Augusto Gutierrez, 18, was found around 8:15 a.m. Saturday by a Texas Department of Public Safety Marine Tactical Unit, police said, noting multiple agencies assisted in search and recovery operations.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Augusto Gutierrez,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Police said Gutierrez is believed to have been swept away by heavy rainfall while driving. On Thursday, his vehicle was found lodged under a bridge in the drainage system at Travis and Wilsons streets in Eagle Pass.

Gutierrez was found about two miles downriver from the drainage system canal, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

