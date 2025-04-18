DPS identifies second driver killed in multi-vehicle crash in Maverick County

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the second driver killed in a multi-vehicle crash last week in Maverick County.

Carlos Zabdi Salazar, 22, died at a hospital after a collision with a Chevrolet Blazer, DPS said.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on April 10 on Old Eagle Pass Road in Maverick County.

DPS said Salazar was traveling northbound on Old Eagle Pass Road when the Chevrolet Blazer driver, identified as 62-year-old Michael Charles Elkins, failed to drive in a single lane, striking Salazar in the southbound lane.

Elkins was pronounced dead on the scene, DPS said.