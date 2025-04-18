Skip to main content
DPS identifies second driver killed in multi-vehicle crash in Maverick County

Carlos Zabdi Salazar, 22, died at the hospital

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Tags: Uvalde, Eagle Pass, DPS, Crash
Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News)

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the second driver killed in a multi-vehicle crash last week in Maverick County.

Carlos Zabdi Salazar, 22, died at a hospital after a collision with a Chevrolet Blazer, DPS said.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on April 10 on Old Eagle Pass Road in Maverick County.

DPS said Salazar was traveling northbound on Old Eagle Pass Road when the Chevrolet Blazer driver, identified as 62-year-old Michael Charles Elkins, failed to drive in a single lane, striking Salazar in the southbound lane.

Elkins was pronounced dead on the scene, DPS said.

About the Author
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

