San Antonians share what makes their mom special in celebration of Mother’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – On Sunday morning, hundreds of families made their way out to Pearl’s Farmer’s Market to spend Mother’s Day with their loved ones.

Here’s a look at what some of them had to say about their moms, and why they’re so happy to spend the day celebrating them.

Stephanie Campos said her mother, Debbie, is “always there.”

“She actually loves KSAT,” Campos said. “She’s a lovely person, she’s just there for everything. Like anytime I had any event or dance thing or sport, like my mom was there.

Steven Rodriguez said he looks back on how much his mother cared.

“How much she wanted us to succeed, and how much she wanted me to, I don’t know, be a better person every day,” Rodriguez said.

Yvonne Garcia said her mother, Eva Hecox, is “always trying to make things special.”

“(She’s) always been there for me no matter whether I’m playing sports or attending one of the grandchildren’s activities,” Garcia said.

Mom Jane Maloney said her oldest toddler brought her a smoothie in bed that morning, along with an ‘I love you Mommy’ book and a handwritten card.

“The most rewarding thing I think about being a mother is seeing your own kids start to do the things that, like, you try to teach them that are important and about being kind and all that kind of thing and see them actually do it without you telling them or reminding them,” Maloney said.

