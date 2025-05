SAN ANTONIO – The second annual Tacos and Tequila Festival at Retama Park brought together food lovers and music fans for a day of celebration.

The festival, which took place on Saturday, featured tacos, tequila, world renowned hip-hop artists, art installations, lucha libre wrestling and much more.

The one-day festival showcased a star-studded lineup that included artists like Mike Jones, Ginuwine, and Lil Jon, Xzibit, Bone Thugs and many more.