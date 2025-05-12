Bexar County appraiser, city housing administrator encourage participation in free property tax workshops

The City of San Antonio and “Texas True Tax” are hosting free property tax help workshops until May 14. The deadline to submit an appeal or protest is May 15.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and “Texas True Tax” are hosting free property tax help workshops until May 14.

The deadline to submit an appeal or protest is May 15.

Each workshop features a presentation about tax exemptions and overall property tax information before attendees have the opportunity to get one-on-one help with questions or completing forms.

“Our goal is to take this process from something that can seem mysterious and intimidating and have people leave empowered with the knowledge they need to keep their tax bills low,” said Sara Wamsley Estrada, an affordable housing policy administrator with the City of San Antonio.

On Saturday, hundreds of homeowners attended one of the Brackenridge High School property tax sessions.

“We didn’t know a couple of things which we learned today. We actually knew about the process more, which is very helpful because you know you’re so happy about the home until you’re not when you receive that tax bill,” said Akosua and Isaac Bossman.

The Bossmans are first-time homeowners and recently moved to a house near Converse. The couple says they were unhappy with their recent property tax bill and want to learn about available resources and exemptions.

"I think it’s the best experience you can have because you actually have the privilege of somebody to answer all your questions, and trust me, we have a lot of questions," Akosua Bossman said.

“There (are) consultants out there that will do this for a fee. I tell property owners, ‘Why pay somebody when you can do the process yourself?’ Because you know your property better than we do,” said Rogelio Sandoval, chief appraiser with the Bexar Appraisal District.

Sandoval says over the last several years, the District has had an 85-90% informal settlement rate for homeowners who file appeals.

“We‘re not adversarial,” he continued. “We want people to understand that I can’t put a value on your property without justification as far as why I increased it, and in some cases, decreased it. Whether your property value goes up or down, you have a right as a homeowner to appeal that value.”

You can find more information and any forms you must bring at the city’s website here.

See below for a look at the upcoming workshop schedule.