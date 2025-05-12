Skip to main content
Clear icon
79º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Bexar County appraiser, city housing administrator encourage participation in free property tax workshops

Deadline to submit and appeal is coming up on May 15; free property tax workshops held through Wednesday

Devan Karp, Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Property Taxes, Housing
The City of San Antonio and “Texas True Tax” are hosting free property tax help workshops until May 14. The deadline to submit an appeal or protest is May 15. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and “Texas True Tax” are hosting free property tax help workshops until May 14.

The deadline to submit an appeal or protest is May 15.

Recommended Videos

Each workshop features a presentation about tax exemptions and overall property tax information before attendees have the opportunity to get one-on-one help with questions or completing forms.

“Our goal is to take this process from something that can seem mysterious and intimidating and have people leave empowered with the knowledge they need to keep their tax bills low,” said Sara Wamsley Estrada, an affordable housing policy administrator with the City of San Antonio.

On Saturday, hundreds of homeowners attended one of the Brackenridge High School property tax sessions.

“We didn’t know a couple of things which we learned today. We actually knew about the process more, which is very helpful because you know you’re so happy about the home until you’re not when you receive that tax bill,” said Akosua and Isaac Bossman.

The Bossmans are first-time homeowners and recently moved to a house near Converse. The couple says they were unhappy with their recent property tax bill and want to learn about available resources and exemptions.

"I think it’s the best experience you can have because you actually have the privilege of somebody to answer all your questions, and trust me, we have a lot of questions," Akosua Bossman said.

“There (are) consultants out there that will do this for a fee. I tell property owners, ‘Why pay somebody when you can do the process yourself?’ Because you know your property better than we do,” said Rogelio Sandoval, chief appraiser with the Bexar Appraisal District.

Sandoval says over the last several years, the District has had an 85-90% informal settlement rate for homeowners who file appeals.

“We‘re not adversarial,” he continued. “We want people to understand that I can’t put a value on your property without justification as far as why I increased it, and in some cases, decreased it. Whether your property value goes up or down, you have a right as a homeowner to appeal that value.”

You can find more information and any forms you must bring at the city’s website here.

See below for a look at the upcoming workshop schedule.

Tuesday, May 66 p.m.University Methodist Church5084 De Zavala Rd, 78249
Thursday, May 84 p.m.Urban Ecology Center8400 NW Military Hwy, 78231
Saturday, May 1010 a.m.Brackenridge High School400 Eagleland Dr, 78210
Monday, May 126 p.m.First Baptist Church515 McCullough Ave, 78215
Wednesday, May 146 p.m.Compass Rose Legacy3300 Sidney Brooks Dr, 78235

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Devan Karp headshot

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

email

twitter

instagram

Alex Gamez headshot

Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.

email

Loading...

KSAT DEALS