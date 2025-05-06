Skip to main content
City of San Antonio hosting several free property tax help workshops

Deadline to submit and appeal is coming up on May 15

Devan Karp, Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and “Texas True Tax” are hosting free property tax help workshops until May 14.

The deadline to submit an appeal or protest is May 15.

Each workshop will feature a presentation about tax exemptions and overall property tax information before attendees have the opportunity to get one-on-one help with questions or completing forms.

“Our goal is to take this process from something that can seem mysterious and intimidating and have people leave empowered with the knowledge they need to keep their tax bills low,” said Sara Wamsley Estrada, Housing Policy Administrator.

You can find more information and any forms you need to bring at the city’s website here.

See below for a look at the upcoming workshop schedule.

Tuesday, May 66 p.m.University Methodist Church5084 De Zavala Rd, 78249
Thursday, May 84 p.m.Urban Ecology Center8400 NW Military Hwy, 78231
Saturday, May 1010 a.m.Brackenridge High School400 Eagleland Dr, 78210
Monday, May 126 p.m.First Baptist Church515 McCullough Ave, 78215
Wednesday, May 146 p.m.Compass Rose Legacy3300 Sidney Brooks Dr, 78235

About the Authors
Devan Karp headshot

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

Alex Gamez headshot

Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.

