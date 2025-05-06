City of San Antonio hosting several free property tax help workshops

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and “Texas True Tax” are hosting free property tax help workshops until May 14.

The deadline to submit an appeal or protest is May 15.

Each workshop will feature a presentation about tax exemptions and overall property tax information before attendees have the opportunity to get one-on-one help with questions or completing forms.

“Our goal is to take this process from something that can seem mysterious and intimidating and have people leave empowered with the knowledge they need to keep their tax bills low,” said Sara Wamsley Estrada, Housing Policy Administrator.

You can find more information and any forms you need to bring at the city’s website here.

See below for a look at the upcoming workshop schedule.