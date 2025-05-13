Krispy Kreme celebrates PAC-MAN’s 45th anniversary with sweet deals

Krispy Kreme is giving a shout out to gamers with special deals to celebrate the 45th anniversary celebration of PAC-MAN.

At participating locations in the U.S., Krispy Kreme said it is celebrating PAC-MAN’s anniversary by offering the following:

Guests can get a free Original Glazed doughnut between now and May 18 during “Hot Light” hours. According to Krispy Kreme, this is from 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., or whenever you see the Hot Light shining. You can get up to one per day in shop and via drive-thru. If the chain achieves a high score of giving out 45,000 doughnuts by May 18, the popular Strawberry Glazed Doughnut will return.

When you buy any dozen doughnuts at the regular price on May 13 and 14, you will get a free 10-count of Doughnut Dots. You can redeem this offer online with the code “DOTS.”

On May 22, PAC-MAN’s official birthday, you can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for 25 cents when you purchase any dozen at the regular price.

Limited-time doughnuts will also be available, Krispy Kreme said. They include the following:

PAC-MAN Party Doughnut - Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnut with yellow buttercream icing, sprinkles and a PAC-MAN piece.

TEAM GHOST Doughnut - Filled with chocolate-flavored Kreme, this unglazed shell doughnut shows an a-MAZE-ing PAC-MAN scene with black icing and Team Ghost pieces.

Strawberry Power Berry Doughnut - This unglazed shell doughnut dipped in red and green icing celebrates PAC-MAN’s love of fruit with a strawberry-flavored Kreme filling.

“This year marks an incredible milestone as we celebrate PAC-MAN’s legacy and his 45 years of impact,” said Karim Farghaly, senior vice president, business innovation and licensing at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. “We are thrilled to partner with Krispy Kreme, another beloved iconic brand, to deliver a sweet experience for fans to enjoy just in time for PAC-MAN Day.”

You can learn more about the promo here, but make sure to check your local Krispy Kreme.