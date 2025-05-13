Skip to main content
Clear icon
78º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio family seeks justice for teen killed in unsolved 2021 drive-by shooting

Mark Valdez was 13 years old when he was shot and killed

Avery Everett, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Mark Valdez, Shooting, SAPD, DA

SAN ANTONIO – It’s hard for Malerie Chapa not to tear up talking about her son, Mark Valdez.

“It’s been hard,” Chapa said. “It’s hard to remember after four years of not having my son here. It’s hard to remember.”

Valdez was 13 years old when he was shot and killed in his home back in 2021. It happened during a drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day. Four years later, no arrests have been made in connection to his death.

“My family wants justice, and I want justice,” Chapa said. “I know it’s not going to bring my son back, but I have to do something because not only did my son get hurt, but other kids are getting hurt.”

The shooting happened on the South Side. At the time, San Antonio police said a white car drove up and opened fire on the home.

KSAT checked back in with SAPD this week. A spokesperson for the department said the case was forwarded to the District Attorney’s office.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office said the case is currently awaiting indictment, meaning no arrest has been made. But prosecutors told KSAT via email there is a suspect.

It’s this standstill that has Valdez’s family frustrated.

“Those people need to go to jail for doing what they did to my kid,” Chapa said. “He doesn’t get married, have a baby, see what life is, travel, drive his first car and be something great.”

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Avery Everett headshot

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Matthew Craig headshot

email

Loading...

KSAT DEALS