Teenage skateboarder killed after being hit by car on far South Side

Police believe direct sunlight could have hampered driver’s vision

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a car while riding a skateboard on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened in the 400 block of East Villaret Boulevard just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the girl was sitting cross-legged on the skateboard and attempted to cross the street when she was hit by the car.

Police said direct sunlight could have hampered the driver’s vision.

The girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries to her head. She was pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m., according to SAPD.

The driver stayed at the scene.

