WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Haven for Hope outreach workers bring relief to people experiencing homelessness amid extreme heat

The workers battle triple-digit temperatures to aid people without housing in San Antonio

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Haven For Hope, Heat, San Antonio, Homelessness

SAN ANTONIO – As triple-digit temperatures continue to scorch San Antonio, outreach teams from Haven for Hope are hitting the streets to help those most at risk: people experiencing homelessness.

Outreach manager Chris Naughton and specialist Amir Husain spend their days driving around the city, visiting homeless encampments and street corners. Their goal is simple — to help people survive the brutal May heat.

“We’ve got to make sure our clients out here are surviving,” Naughton said. “It’s hot.”

Armed with water, hats, bug spray, sunscreen and other essentials, the Haven for Hope team provides more than just physical relief. Their presence has become a trusted and welcome sight for many living without shelter.

“They are very helpful,” said one woman who received supplies. “He does a lot for us, actually, out here.”

Naughton and Husain have developed close relationships with many of the people they meet during their rounds, offering not just supplies but a consistent message: Help is available.

“We give out water bottles, sunglasses, sunscreen — basic stuff you need to be comfortable outside,” Naughton said. “And we remind them that Haven for Hope is there.”

The response is often filled with gratitude. One person receiving aid said simply, “Thank you so much. Have a blessed day.”

Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can visit the link here for more information.

About the Authors
Erica Hernandez headshot

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

Misael Gomez headshot

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

