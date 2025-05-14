Haven for Hope outreach workers bring relief to people experiencing homelessness amid extreme heat

SAN ANTONIO – As triple-digit temperatures continue to scorch San Antonio, outreach teams from Haven for Hope are hitting the streets to help those most at risk: people experiencing homelessness.

Outreach manager Chris Naughton and specialist Amir Husain spend their days driving around the city, visiting homeless encampments and street corners. Their goal is simple — to help people survive the brutal May heat.

“We’ve got to make sure our clients out here are surviving,” Naughton said. “It’s hot.”

Armed with water, hats, bug spray, sunscreen and other essentials, the Haven for Hope team provides more than just physical relief. Their presence has become a trusted and welcome sight for many living without shelter.

“They are very helpful,” said one woman who received supplies. “He does a lot for us, actually, out here.”

Naughton and Husain have developed close relationships with many of the people they meet during their rounds, offering not just supplies but a consistent message: Help is available.

“We give out water bottles, sunglasses, sunscreen — basic stuff you need to be comfortable outside,” Naughton said. “And we remind them that Haven for Hope is there.”

The response is often filled with gratitude. One person receiving aid said simply, “Thank you so much. Have a blessed day.”

Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can visit the link here for more information.

Read also: