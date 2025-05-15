San Antonio River Authority, Bexar County celebrate completion of San Pedro Creek Culture Park

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio River Authority and Bexar County officials celebrated the completion of the San Pedro Creek Cultural Park Thursday afternoon.

The 2.2-mile park, located downtown, features a revitalized waterway and vibrant greenspace that blends nature, public art and history.

Recommended Videos

Derek Boese, general manager of the San Antonio River Authority, said the park’s completion is a testament to the power of collaboration and vision.

“This creek is a symbol of our commitment to creating safe, clean, and enjoyable creeks for San Antonio,” Boese said.

“We’ve transformed this waterway into a place where people can connect with nature, learn about history and enjoy the beauty of our city.”

The seven-year project park adds depth to an existing creek channel to safely convey floodwaters, officials said.

Also, more than 2,900 linear feet of new walls, eight new street bridges, two miles of walking trails and 11 acres of landscaping were added.

Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores echoed that the new park represented a significant investment in the quality of life for residents.

“This project has revitalized a historic waterway into a community gathering space filled with public art and with multiple walkable access points, enhancing connectivity throughout the downtown area,” Clay-Flores said.

Officials said the overall annual economic output of the whole San Pedro Creek area is $1.3 billion, compared to a previous projected $250.9 million.

READ MORE: