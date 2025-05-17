Skip to main content
Local News

Man killed after crashing into tree along US Highway 90, San Antonio police say

Roger Martinez, 22, died at the scene

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after crashing into a tree along U.S. Highway 90, according to San Antonio police.

Around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was driving a white 2010 Chevrolet Impala when he attempted to enter the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 90 West from Southwest Loop 410, police said.

The man failed to make a turn and drove onto the grassy median, police said, where he struck a tree.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Roger Martinez. His cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

“There are no criminal charges pending for this incident,” police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

