2 airlifted with major injuries in Fredericksburg crash, EMS says

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Two people were airlifted for treatment following a crash in Fredericksburg on Sunday night, according to first responders.

The crash occurred at US Highway 61 North and Hohmann Road, Fredericksburg Fire EMS said in a social post.

EMS said that the two people were trapped in the vehicles and transported to hospitals via helicopter.

Details on their conditions and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will provide more updates as they become available.

