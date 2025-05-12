Skip to main content
2 airlifted with major injuries in Fredericksburg crash, EMS says

The crash occurred Sunday at US Highway 61 North and Hohmann Road

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Two people were airlifted for treatment following a crash in Fredericksburg on Sunday night, according to first responders.

The crash occurred at US Highway 61 North and Hohmann Road, Fredericksburg Fire EMS said in a social post.

EMS said that the two people were trapped in the vehicles and transported to hospitals via helicopter.

Details on their conditions and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will provide more updates as they become available.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

