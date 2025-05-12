Authorities ID motorcyclist killed after hitting curb on State Highway 151 access road

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE on 5/12/2025: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a motorcyclist who police said was killed after hitting a curb on the State Highway 151 access road.

Gabriel Marquez, 39, died from cranial cerebral injuries, the medical examiner’s office determined. His death was ruled an accident.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 5700 block of State Highway 151.

San Antonio police said Marquez was traveling fast when he collided with the curb and went off the road into a grassy area. He was ejected from the vehicle.

Marquez was pronounced dead on the scene by the San Antonio Fire Department, SAPD said.

ORIGINAL STORY: A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a curb on the State Highway 151 access road, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday. Police said the motorcyclist was riding a 2008 Honda CBR 600 in the 5700 block of State Highway 151, traveling westbound on the access road.

The motorcyclist was traveling “at a high rate of speed” when they hit the right curb and went off the roadway into a grassy area, police said, causing the motorcyclist to be ejected.

Police said the motorcyclist, who has not been identified as of Sunday morning, was pronounced dead at the scene by the San Antonio Fire Department.

“There were no criminal elements to this crash, at this time,” police said Sunday.

Additional information was not immediately available.

