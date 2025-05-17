Skip to main content
Local News

Woman detained in connection with deadly Northwest Side shooting, SAPD says

At this time, police say the woman could face criminal charges

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

A man was shot and killed Saturday at a Northwest Side apartment complex, San Antonio police officers said. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed Saturday at a Northwest Side apartment complex, San Antonio police officers said.

Officers said they were dispatched to the scene just after 12:45 p.m. in the 11100 block of West Loop 1604 North, which is located south of Bandera Road.

Upon arrival, SAPD said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the building’s first-floor passageway. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

According to a preliminary police report, officers found a weapon used in the shooting and later detained a 28-year-old woman at the scene.

Investigators said the man and woman both knew each other when “a disturbance occurred between both parties,” the report states.

Police said the events that led up to the shooting are unclear.

At this time, SAPD said the woman has not been formally charged with a crime. However, that could change, depending on the outcome of the investigation, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

