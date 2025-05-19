Skip to main content
Local News

Man arrested after deputies discover counterfeit money, printer in vehicle, Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office says

Glen Mosqueda faces a felony forgery charge

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Atascosa County, Crime
Glen Mosqueda booking photo (Copyright 2025 by The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested during a traffic stop after deputies found counterfeit money and a printer with copies of cash inside his vehicle, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Glen Mosqueda, of Poteet, was booked into the Atascosa County jail on a felony forgery charge, the sheriff’s office said.

On Sunday morning, several deputies stopped Mosqueda’s vehicle near U.S. Highway 281 and Farm-to-Market 536 in north Atascosa County.

When deputies approached Mosqueda’s vehicle, they found “counterfeit currency,” pieces of mail and a printer with copies of cash still in it, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said there were also multiple checks suspected of being forged.

Mosqueda could face additional charges, the sheriff’s office said.

