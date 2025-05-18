2 people wanted on multiple warrants arrested after stolen car pursuit, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two people wanted on multiple warrants were arrested following a stolen car pursuit, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14, BCSO said a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a stolen red Kia Forte, but the driver fled, “initiating a short pursuit.”

BCSO said the pursuit was called off “for safety reasons,” but deputies later found the abandoned vehicle off U.S. Highway 90.

Deputies were able to track the suspects to the 400 block of Roslyn Avenue, where they were found hiding underneath a house, BCSO said.

The suspects, Krista Jolene Juleg and Richard Cedillo, were both wanted on multiple warrants, BCSO said. The two were pulled from under the house and booked into the Bexar County jail.

Juleg was booked for the following:

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Evading arrest in a vehicle

Possession of identifying information (at large)

BCSO said Juleg also had warrants out for theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and escape while arrested/confined (felony).

Cedillo was booked for evading arrest on foot. He also had a warrant out for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to BCSO.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

