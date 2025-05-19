San Antonio fourth grade teacher honored for excellence in the classroom, STAAR Test preparation

Magda Esparza, a 4th-grade teacher with the San Antonio Independent School District, has been named Teacher of the Year at Mark Twain Dual Language Academy, partly due to her students’ impressive performance on the STAAR exam.

SAN ANTONIO – For many students and teachers, the STAAR test can be a source of stress and anxiety. But at Mark Twain Dual Language Academy, one teacher is flipping that narrative and getting recognized for it.

Magda Esparza, a fourth grade teacher with the San Antonio Independent School District, has been named Teacher of the Year at Mark Twain Dual Language Academy, partly due to her students’ impressive performance on the STAAR exam.

“Teaching is my life, teaching is my passion, my love, and my respect,” Esparza said.

With over two decades of experience in education, Esparza’s journey began in the field of teaching migrant families. Since then, she’s taught in private schools and now serves in the public school system, spending the last six years at Mark Twain Dual Language Academy.

Her approach to education is impactful yet straightforward: focus on real-world connections and make learning meaningful.

“Making connections through their everyday life, making them feel comfortable with the information,” she explained.

“The STAAR test shouldn’t be stressful — it’s really just a reflection of what students have learned throughout the year.”

Her method is clearly working. Esparza has not only received the Master Teacher designation—the highest level a Texas teacher can achieve—but her students also speak highly of her ability to make learning engaging and stress-free.

“It was fun. It was easy because she taught us in a good way,” said fourth grade student Mariana Rivera. “There was lots of learning, but I didn’t get stressed.”

Mark Twain Dual Language Academy principal David Garcia says Esparza’s success is a point of pride for the entire campus.

“It’s a big honor because one of our own has excelled in her teaching and in her performance with students,” Garcia said. “She is effective and efficient, really maximizing their potential.”

Esparza’s impact extends beyond the classroom. She was recently invited to speak at the National Science Teacher Association conference in Philadelphia, where she presented on the importance of using students’ native language as a tool for learning.

For Esparza, the recognition is deeply meaningful.

“It feels so fulfilling,” she said. “It’s been years of effort, and I finally feel recognized.”

And her students agree.

“She deserves it,” Rivera added. “She’s a good teacher. She’s very smart. She’s kind.”