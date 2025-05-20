Skip to main content
Local News

Multiple grass fires reported in Guadalupe County, residents urged to use caution

Residents should slow down and pull over for emergency vehicles, fire department says

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Generic image of a fire truck. (Pixabay)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Guadalupe County residents are urged to exercise caution after multiple grass fires were reported in the area Tuesday afternoon, according to the New Berlin Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department said crews are working to extinguish the fires. Residents should avoid the areas of Interstate 10 and Highway 90, as well as Toll Road 130 and Highway 90.

“Please be sure to slow down and pull over for emergency vehicles,” the fire department said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

