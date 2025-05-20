Multiple grass fires reported in Guadalupe County, residents urged to use caution

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Guadalupe County residents are urged to exercise caution after multiple grass fires were reported in the area Tuesday afternoon, according to the New Berlin Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department said crews are working to extinguish the fires. Residents should avoid the areas of Interstate 10 and Highway 90, as well as Toll Road 130 and Highway 90.

“Please be sure to slow down and pull over for emergency vehicles,” the fire department said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

