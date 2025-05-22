Comal ISD graduate earns realtor license before heading to college

Pieper High School Senior Holt Miller is headed to Texas A&M University.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A Comal Independent School District graduate is celebrating two significant milestones: graduating from high school and passing the real estate exam.

Pieper High School Senior Holt Miller is headed to Texas A&M University. He already owns a few businesses.

Miller started his first business at age 13, reselling high-end sneakers like Nikes, Jordans and Yeezys.

“I’ve been blessed with a vision and a passion to do things as grand as I can possibly do them at whatever stage I’m in at that point in life,” he said.

Among the businesses Miller currently owns are digital marketing ventures and a mobile coffee truck.

As a graduating senior, he will have more time for those businesses.

Miller recently acquired his real estate license, recognizing its importance in his future plans. He credits his father, who has been battling cancer for the past four years, as his drive and inspiration.

While money is a factor, Miller emphasizes that his passion for business is more about the freedom it offers.

Miller plans to pursue a finance degree at Texas A&M.

His next decision is whether to practice real estate in San Antonio or College Station.