Judson ISD board votes against closing three schools despite declining enrollment, financial challenges

CONVERSE, Texas – Judson Middle School, Candlewood Elementary School and Franz Leadership Academy will remain open for the time being.

Board members in the Judson Independent School District passed motions on Wednesday night to not close the campuses.

Families and students expressed strong feelings about the potential school closures.

The district cited financial hardships and declining enrollment as reasons for considering the closures.

One board member expressed concern, stating, “Speaking for me personally, I am not warm and fuzzy on any of these things we are going to discuss tonight.”

During public comment, a woman emphasized the impact of closing Judson Middle School.

“The closure of Judson Middle School is not simply a matter of consolidating campuses; it is a decision that would fracture a deeply connected and thriving school community,” the woman said.