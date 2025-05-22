Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
84º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Judson ISD board votes against closing three schools despite declining enrollment, financial challenges

Families and students expressed strong feelings about the potential closures

Zaria Oates, Reporter

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Tags: Judson ISD, Education, School Closure

CONVERSE, Texas – Judson Middle School, Candlewood Elementary School and Franz Leadership Academy will remain open for the time being.

Board members in the Judson Independent School District passed motions on Wednesday night to not close the campuses.

Families and students expressed strong feelings about the potential school closures.

The district cited financial hardships and declining enrollment as reasons for considering the closures.

One board member expressed concern, stating, “Speaking for me personally, I am not warm and fuzzy on any of these things we are going to discuss tonight.”

During public comment, a woman emphasized the impact of closing Judson Middle School.

“The closure of Judson Middle School is not simply a matter of consolidating campuses; it is a decision that would fracture a deeply connected and thriving school community,” the woman said.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Zaria Oates headshot

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

KSAT DEALS