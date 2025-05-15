Judson ISD board to discuss vote to possibly close Judson Middle School, another elementary school

LIVE OAK, Texas – The Judson Independent School District may look to make cost-saving decisions to its budget that could include closing additional schools.

During Thursday evening’s board meeting, the board is preparing to deliberate on “potential cost reductions,” but the agenda didn’t give any details.

Two sources confirmed to KSAT Investigates that include a discussion and possible vote close Judson Middle School, one of the district’s five middle school campuses, and an unnamed elementary school.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

During a budget meeting last week, a presentation showed that closing Judson Middle School would save the district approximately $1.7 million.

The cost savings, according to the presentation, would come from cutting main office positions such as:

school administration (principal, assistant principal)

secretaries

counselor

librarian

nurses

During the presentation, District 7 Board Trustee Monica Ryan recommended that the discussion about closing Judson Middle School needed to remain on the agenda for the May 15 meeting.

The presentation indicated that closing the unnamed elementary school would save about $850,000. That would come from cutting front office staff, and “not teachers,” according to the presentation.

KSAT reached out to all current Judson ISD board members.

District 4 Trustee Jose Macias, who represents Judson Middle School, told KSAT he is against closing the school, saying it would be a major disservice to his constituents.

“This process lacked transparency, planning meetings, or dialogue with families impacted by this decision,” Macias said.

Place 6 Trustee Laura Stanford told KSAT that while she believes school closures are necessary, she does not support making that decision without giving the community a chance to weigh in, which she said can hurt the community’s trust in the board.

”I would prefer to take such actions next year to give our families more time, and continue to look for other cuts this year," Stanford said.

In December 2024, the board voted to move forward with its plans to consolidate select schools, moving students in the process.

KSAT will update this story if any other board members respond to our request for comment.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

More recent Judson ISD coverage on KSAT:

Judson ISD to implement portion of controversial Bluebonnet Learning curriculum this fall

Judson ISD Board of Trustees votes to move consolidation plan forward