Man killed in Northwest Side apartment shooting identified by medical examiner’s office

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed on Saturday at a Northwest Side apartment complex has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Marquise Durran Siger, 37, died from a gunshot wound, the medical examiner’s office said on Thursday. His death was ruled a homicide.

Recommended Videos

Officers said they were dispatched to the scene just after 12:45 p.m. in the 11100 block of West Loop 1604 North, which is located south of Bandera Road.

Siger was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the building’s first-floor passageway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

According to a preliminary SAPD report, officers found a weapon used in the shooting and later detained a 28-year-old woman at the scene.

Investigators said the man and woman both knew each other when “a disturbance occurred between both parties,” the report states.

Police said the events that led up to the shooting are unclear, and in another report said, “the suspect may have had an active protective order over the victim.”

As of Thursday, SAPD said the woman has not been charged with a crime and no arrests have been made. However, that could change, depending on the outcome of the investigation, authorities said.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: