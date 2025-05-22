NEISD student arrested, caught with gun on middle school campus, principal says

SAN ANTONIO – A Harris High School student was arrested after officials found a gun inside his backpack, a letter from the school’s principal said.

Harris Middle School Principal Walonda Whitaker told parents in the letter that the student — whose name was not released — may face criminal charges.

Whitaker said another student on Wednesday afternoon told school officials that the student was possibly “in possession of a weapon.”

The student was identified and brought into an office, where a gun was found in his backpack, Whitaker said.

Whitaker told parents that the student said that someone else gave him the gun to hold and that “he had no ill intent.”

“Regardless, while there was no actual threat to the school, serious disciplinary consequences will be issued,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker told parents that school officials are treating the incident seriously and won’t tolerate any weapons on campus.