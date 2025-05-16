Person arrested on trespassing charge after sleeping on roof of Northside ISD school, district says

SAN ANTONIO – A Northside ISD middle school was briefly placed on “secure” status Thursday after a person was found sleeping on the school’s roof and taken into custody, the district confirmed on Friday.

NISD spokesperson Barry Perez said the incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at Sul Ross Middle School.

The school was placed on secure status for approximately 15 minutes while Northside ISD police officers arrested the person on a trespassing charge, according to Perez.

The person was taken off campus without further incident, Perez said.

Perez also clarified that Sul Ross Middle School’s secure status meant that all outdoor activity was “brought indoors and exterior doors locked.” The school was not placed on lockdown, he said.

There was no threat made toward the campus or any person at the middle school, according to the district spokesperson.

Sul Ross Middle School Principal Faustino Ortega sent the following unedited letter to parents on Thursday after the secure status was lifted.

Rebel Families,

Today Ross MS was placed on secured status for approximately 15 mins as a precautionary measure due to a situation that NISD police investigated. Our students and staff followed our safety protocols and our classes continued as normal. Security and safety measures will always remain our top priority for our Rebels.

Perez said the suspect was transported from Northside ISD police custody to the Bexar County Magistrate’s Office.

It is unclear if the suspect remains in custody.

