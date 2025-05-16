Skip to main content
Man found guilty of felon in possession of firearm in connection with shooting death of 4-year-old boy

John Chatmon faces a punishment range of 25 to 99 years or life in prison

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Courts, John Chatmon, East Side, Bexar County, Crime

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 42-year-old man charged in connection with the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy was found guilty on Thursday on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

John Chatmon faces a punishment range of 25 to 99 years or life in prison due to his status as a habitual offender.

Chatmon, who was arrested in 2020 alongside three other suspects, was the last of four men charged in the case, according to Bexar County court records.

The shooting happened on July 19, 2017, when more than 60 rounds were fired into an East Side home. Inside, De’Earlvion Whitley, 4, was hit and killed in his bed.

Police later arrested Terrell Chase, Quentin Phillips, Todd Hill and Chatmon in connection with the case.

While the other three co-defendants have since taken plea deals or gone to trial, Chatmon’s case faced years of delays.

During the punishment phase, which is slated to begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, the state plans to introduce evidence connected to Whitley’s death.

