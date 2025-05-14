State pursues firearm charge against final defendant in 2017 East Side drive-by shooting

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Nearly eight years after a deadly drive-by shooting on the East Side killed a 4-year-old boy, the last of four men charged in connection with the case is now on trial — but not for murder.

John Chatmon, who was arrested in 2020 alongside three other suspects, is standing trial this week on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened on July 19, 2017, when more than 60 rounds were fired into an East Side home. Inside, De’Earlvion Whitley, 4, was hit and killed in his bed.

Police later arrested Terrell Chase, Quentin Phillips, Todd Hill and Chatmon in connection with the case.

While the other three co-defendants have since taken plea deals or gone to trial, Chatmon’s case faced years of delays. On Monday, prosecutors began presenting their case in front of a Bexar County jury.

“This defendant is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” Bexar County prosecutor Neal Cordero said during opening statements. “This defendant [was] in possession of multiple firearms.”

Cordero told jurors they would see video footage of Chatmon and the other co-defendants handling firearms on the day of the shooting. Cordero also noted that while no weapons would be physically presented in court, Chatmon had already pleaded guilty to the same charge in federal court.

“You won’t see the firearms in this trial, but you won’t need to,” Cordero said.

Prosecutors appear to be using the gun charge to lay the groundwork for a tougher sentence. If convicted, Chatmon would face a punishment range of 25 to 99 years or life in prison due to his status as a habitual offender.

During the sentencing phase, the state plans to introduce evidence connected to Whitley’s death.

Defense attorneys pushed back on the prosecution’s case, arguing there is no direct evidence that proves Chatmon possessed a firearm.

If the jury finds Chatmon not guilty of the firearm charge, the murder charge related to Whitley’s death remains pending. Prosecutors could then choose to proceed with that case at a later time.

