Stop The Bleed program teaches life-saving techniques in emergencies

SAN ANTONIO – Learn life-saving skills and make a difference in an emergency before help arrives. University Health is offering free training through its Stop the Bleed program.

Instructors will provide hands-on bleeding control techniques during a one-hour course at University Hospital in the Judy & Jim Adams Conference Center.

Recommended Videos

This course will be held monthly, and registration is required. Group training sessions are also available upon request.

TRAINING DETAILS

The training lasts just one hour and is divided into two parts:

First 30 minutes: A lecture where all participants come together to learn about the importance of bleeding control and the techniques involved.

Second 30 minutes: Hands-on skills training with an instructor. During this time, students will practice critical techniques such as wound packing and tourniquet placement.

To successfully complete the training, participants must:

Attend the entire class and engage actively.

Practice wound packing and tourniquet placement under the guidance of the instructor.

All participants will receive a certificate upon completion of this course.

PARKING INSTRUCTIONS

Guests will need to park in the visitors’ garage located near the hospital entrance or across the street in the staff parking lot.

Follow the covered walkway from the garage into the Women’s & Children’s Hospital.

Parking vouchers will be provided.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts. Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.