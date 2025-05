SAN ANTONIO – A body was found on Friday morning near Brackenridge Park.

San Antonio police responded to the call just after 10:45 a.m. near East Mulberry Avenue and Avenue B.

Officers said they have yet to identify the body.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office does not yet know what caused the person’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.