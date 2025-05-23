Teen on bike escapes with minor injuries after East Side dog attack, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO – A teen managed to walk away with minor injuries after three dogs attempted to bite him while he was riding a bike, ACS spokesperson Lisa Norwood told KSAT.

The incident happened around 8:02 a.m. in the 700 block of Denver Boulevard, located on the East Side.

Recommended Videos

Upon further investigation, ACS discovered that the teen was riding his bike when three dogs attempted to attack him, Norwood said.

The teen managed to escape from the attack, but he was bitten and scratched, according to ACS. The bite was described as minor.

Norwood told KSAT that when officials searched for the dogs, they captured two of them. However, a husky fled and has not been located.

The owner of one of the dogs, described as a hound mix, was criminally cited for allowing the dog to run loose, Norwood said.

It’s unknown if the other captured dog has an owner.

The teen and a homeowner told KSAT that stray dogs have been an ongoing problem in their neighborhood. They were surprised by how quickly ACS responded.

KSAT asked Norwood how long it took them to respond, and she said it took 25 minutes.