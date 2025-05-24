Man arrested in connection with aggravated sexual assault of a child case, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for more potential victims to come forward after a man was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child, deputies said.

Jaye Alexander Wells, 34, was arrested earlier this week, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

BCSO said that Wells was allegedly in communication with the child on Snapchat. The child’s parents were notified after a witness noticed “concerning messages.”

Deputies said that Wells used intimidation and emotional manipulation to prevent the child from telling someone about the alleged abuse.

The child later shared with investigators about the assaults, according to BCSO.

After further investigation, BCSO arrested Wells without incident, the sheriff’s office said. He was booked into the Bexar County jail.

BCSO said anyone with information about Wells can contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000 or at bcsotips@bexar.org.