WATCH LIVE: Bexar County sheriff to provide details on arrests made in residential care facility assault

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will hold a press conference to provide information on multiple arrests made in connection with an alleged assault at a residential care facility.

The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 24.

According to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office news release, the victim is an autistic person living at the facility.

Additional information was not immediately available.