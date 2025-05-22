San Antonio man arrested after multiple retail thefts over several months, affidavits say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man has been arrested after he was involved in a string of thefts affecting multiple businesses over several months, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Paul Ybarra Jr., 46, was arrested on Wednesday and faces six theft charges. His bond is listed at $5,000, Bexar County court records show.

All of the affidavits said Ybarra committed the thefts with an unknown accomplice. It is unclear who the accomplice is or if it was the same person in each incident.

Ybarra’s arrest affidavits range from crimes involving investigations by San Antonio police and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The most recent alleged theft occurred on April 11.

Recent incident occurred at a far West Side Home Depot

Ybarra and an unidentified man are accused of stealing from a Home Depot in the 2600 block of W Loop 1604 S near Marbach Road on April 11.

The pair loaded several items totaling $2,245 into a cart and left without paying, an affidavit said.

A store employee followed the pair into the parking lot, taking photos of them loading the items into a vehicle.

Amid an investigation by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the employee who took the photos provided investigators with the two men’s names and dates of birth.

The employee told investigators he recognized the men in photos shared between San Antonio police and retailers of recent theft suspects during a retail theft luncheon meeting, the affidavit said.

On April 21, the employee identified Ybarra in a photo lineup. Ybarra also had two prior convictions for theft out of California, according to the affidavit.

Investigators requested a warrant for Ybarra’s arrest on a charge of Theft $750-2500 (Enhanced).

Two thefts at area H-E-B stores nearly two months apart

Several of Ybarra’s thefts occurred at various H-E-B stores around San Antonio, records show. These incidents occurred on Feb. 27, 2025, and Dec. 29, 2024.

In both incidents, Ybarra and an unidentified accomplice were seen on surveillance video entering these stores and placing several perishable items in hand baskets. The pair then passed all of the points of sale without paying, according to the affidavits.

Investigators identified Ibarra and his accomplice from descriptions provided by H-E-B’s investigations and prior Bexar County Jail booking photos, investigators said.

In the Feb. 27 incident, H-E-B found the total cost of items stolen to be $160. The cost of items stolen in the Dec. 29 incident was found to be $276.85, according to the affidavits.

SAPD investigators, in both affidavits, found that Ybarra had several prior theft convictions. Ybarra was charged with two counts of Theft of Property<$2500 2/more previous connections.

Stolen power washer at area Lowe’s store

On Jan. 27, 2025, Ybarra and an accomplice entered a Lowe’s store and were seen on surveillance video putting a power washer into a cart and leaving the store without paying, according to the affidavit.

The address of the Lowe’s store is not listed in the affidavit.

Ybarra and the accomplice fled the scene in a vehicle not seen on surveillance video, according to SAPD investigators.

Investigators again identified Ibarra from a Bexar County Jail mugshot. The price of the stolen power washer was $356, the affidavit said.

Ibarra’s charge, again enhanced from prior convictions, was for Theft of Property<$2500, records show.

Attempt to steal brisket, bacon in July 2024 incident

On July 16, 2024, Ybarra was seen on surveillance video entering a store, which is not identified in the affidavit, placing $193 worth of briskets and bacon into a handbasket and attempting to leave.

A loss prevention officer at the store said she identified Ybarra from social media, his mugshot and from another employee, the affidavit said.

The officer stopped Ybarra outside the store, grabbing the basket. Ybarra then fled the scene in a Blue Kia Sportage, according to the affidavit.

SAPD investigators also identified Ybarra from his mugshot.

Investigators issued a warrant to charge Ibarra with Theft of Property<$2500.

Ybarra is awaiting indictment on all the charges.