Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for harassing DPS trooper in DWI arrest, Kendall County DA’s office says

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A La Salle County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for harassing a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper during a driving while intoxicated arrest, the Kendall County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said.

Eric Nathan Aldaco, 35, faces six charges: harassment of a public servant, aggravated assault against a public servant, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, obstruction or retaliation, and interference with public duties, according to Kendall County jail records.

The incident that led to Aldaco’s conviction happened on Aug. 13, 2024, when a DPS trooper saw him driving a white Buick sedan on Interstate 10.

In a press release, the district attorney’s office identifies the trooper as “Trooper Pennington.”

Aldaco failed to slow down or move over for emergency vehicles at an active scene, prompting Pennington to stop him, the district attorney’s office said.

Upon initial contact, Pennington noticed signs of intoxication, including slurred speech and bloodshot, watery eyes, authorities said.

The release states Aldaco refused to perform standardized field sobriety tests.

Following his arrest, authorities said he became “combative” and resisted law enforcement commands and violently kicked at a patrol car door and window. At one point, Aldaco is accused of spitting on Pennington.

According to the release, Aldaco had a blood alcohol content of .120.

Authorities said Aldaco later claimed a history of assaulting officers, referencing a previous charge of aggravated assault on a police officer when he threatened an officer with a knife.

While DPS arrested Aldaco, authorities said a woman was in his vehicle and appeared to have had “fresh injuries.” Pennington asked her about her injuries, and she denied Aldaco had “struck her,” the release said.

According to the district attorney’s office, Aldaco has a criminal history spanning from 2008 to 2024, including the following convictions:

In 2008, Aldaco faced charges for injury to a child in La Salle County, stemming from an initial indictment for sexual assault of a child, which he pleaded to a lesser-included offense, the release said.

He received federal convictions for alien smuggling in 2010 and 2013.

In 2021, Aldaco was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant in La Salle County for throwing a knife at a peace officer during a domestic disturbance investigation.

The district attorney’s office said Aldaco’s record shows a pattern of other offenses across La Salle, Laredo, Frio, Nueces and Anderson counties.

