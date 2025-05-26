Skip to main content
Sen. Cornyn hosts service academy send-off in San Antonio

120 future cadets and families gathered for annual event

KSAT Digital Staff

Joshua Saunders, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Senator John Cornyn hosted his annual Service Academy Send-Off Ceremony at the Boeing Center at Tech Port on Memorial Day in San Antonio.

The event was held for Texas students attending U.S. military service academies this summer.

More than 120 academy-bound students and their families attended the ceremony, alongside local elected officials, community leaders and representatives from local veterans’ organizations.

Texas A&M University President Mark Welsh was the keynote speaker.

