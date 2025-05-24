Veterans and service members take on CrossFit challenge ahead of Memorial Day

SAN ANTONIO – Approximately 120 veterans, active-duty service members and civilians gathered on Saturday morning to honor Memorial Day by participating in the Murph workout.

The Murph is a CrossFit workout consisting of a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another 1-mile run.

“It’s not about just putting in that sweat equity,” said David Reid, founder of Terra Arma and vice president of the Robert Irvine Foundation. “What it’s about is melting those walls down so you could talk about tough things.”

Reid, a veteran and avid supporter of physical and mental health for other former servicemembers, helps host workouts for the community to join on the weekends.

“This month is dedicated to Memorial Day weekend," said Adam Green, event team lead for community building. “That’s why we’re doing the Murph. It’s to memorialize Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy, who died in Afghanistan defending his team.”

Participants and sponsoring companies at the event raised money for Until Death Collective, a nonprofit dedicated to providing mental and physical health resources.

“Every rep is for a cause; it’s for a reason,” said Kaitlyn Hernandez, an explosive ordinance disposal technician. “Holding yourself accountable for reps, holding yourself accountable, for your own standards.”

Hernandez said this is her 10th Murph workout, and she has participated year after year in honor of one of her fallen friends.

“How I’ve been doing it the last few years is for Sergeant James A. Slate. He was KIA in October 2018 in Afghanistan,” Hernandez said. “So today I dedicate it to him, but really all veterans and everybody that’s come before me.”

To follow this group’s future workout endeavors, click here.

Read also: