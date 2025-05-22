Gas prices, other expenses prompt some locals to avoid Memorial Day road trip plans

SAN ANTONIO – Memorial Day weekend road trips seem to be as much a part of the holiday as barbecued ribs and pool parties.

AAA predicts approximately 45.1 million people nationwide will travel by car between Thursday and Monday.

Of those, nearly four million are expected to hit the roads in Texas.

However, Carol White told KSAT 12 News she will not be one of them for good reason.

“It’s graduation weekend for me,” White said. ”My last grandson is graduating from high school. It’s a big deal.”

Others are considering what they see as big numbers, specifically at the gas pumps.

While the gas price is down compared to last May, the average gallon of gas in Bexar County on Thursday was $2.76, according to AAA.

“So far, for me, it hasn’t stopped me from going where I needed to go,” White said.

Dionne Elliott, though, is postponing her travel plans. She won’t be driving.

“This is my first time (staying) here for the Memorial Day holiday,” Elliott said. “Then afterward, we’re going to travel, but we’re going to go by flight.”

Elliott, who said she fills up her tank two to three times per week, referred to the current gas prices as “terrible.”

James Cartagena also had a few choices of words that he decided to keep to himself.

“Can I cuss?” Cartagena asked jokingly. “Gas is pretty expensive.”

Recently, Cartagena said he has had to work extra hours to make ends meet due to gas prices and the increased cost of other items, such as food.

Instead of traveling, he plans to stay close to home.

“Maybe we hit up the pool, the local pool. Take a walk,” Cartagena said.

For those planning to travel, the AAA website offers a gas calculator to help drivers crunch the numbers, which can be found here.

