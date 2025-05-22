Circle K offers discount for Memorial Day, Circle K Fuel Day

Get up to 40 cents per gallon off for Circle K Fuel Day.

SAN ANTONIO – One gas station is celebrating Memorial Day Weekend early.

In honor of Memorial Day and Circle K Fuel Day, participating San Antonio Circle K locations, as well as 5,800 other locations in the U.S., are offering discounted fuel on Thursday.

According to a press release from the company, from four to seven p.m., you can get up to 40 cents off per gallon of fuel.

The price on the pump during this time will reflect the discount.

The release said 10 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

This deal is only available at participating Circle-K branded locations. To see which locations are offering this deal, you can visit their website.